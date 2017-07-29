2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in front of NC restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — The two men who were killed in a shooting in front of a Salisbury restaurant Saturday morning have been identified.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Rowan County 911 received several shots fired calls around 2:15 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of West Fisher Street in downtown Salisbury.

Officers said they found 23-year-old Daquan Robinson dead on South Church Street. Police said there was evidence on scene that indicated that multiple shots were fired.

While police were investigating, three gunshot victims, including two men and one woman, showed up to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Officers said 22-year-old Anthony Eugene Gill died at the hospital.

The other two shooting victims were identified as 22-year-old Quandarius Rasheim Davis and 20-year-old Kayla Bennette McCullers. Police say Davis was released from the hospital and McCullers was then taken to an area trauma hospital due to her injuries.

Robinson’s grandmother said her son was killed last year on the same day as her grandson’s murder.

A fifth person later showed up to the Lexington Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, officers said. Investigators are currently working to determine if this shooting victim is connected with the West Fisher Street incident.

Police say a verbal argument lead to the shooting.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with police. The streets in the area were shut down for some time Saturday while police investigated the shooting, according to vendors. It is unclear what time the roads are expected to reopen.

A spokesperson with Go Burrito, which is located on West Fisher Street, posted on the store’s Facebook page saying the shooting happened in front of the restaurant. Several employees and customers were “kept safe as they locked the doors and barricaded themselves upstairs until the police came,” according to the Facebook post.

“We’re thankful for the actions of people and the police that kept everyone safe after the incident,” the store’s Facebook post said.

The store issued this statement on Facebook:

“Senseless violence like this is a plague to communities both small and large. Please pray for the victims, for justice, and for the police to be able to keep the community safe.”

The spokesperson said the restaurant will be closed as police investigate. “Go Burrito loves downtown Salisbury and we have saddened hearts. Go Burrito will do everything in its power to keep its patrons safe. Thank you for your patience and support as we learn more about what happened,” the Facebook post read.

The “Music at the Mural” event that was scheduled for Saturday night was canceled, according to the city.

Salisbury police released this statement Saturday afternoon:

“It is important for the public to know that the investigation is in the very early stages of development and information is limited. We will work diligently to update information as it develops and it can be responsibly released.”

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333. Tips may be submitted online here: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.