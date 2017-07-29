Comfortable dry weather to start the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A strong cold front pushed out to sea on Saturday and cooler air flowed in behind the front. Highs were much cooler on Saturday and temperatures will remain below normal until the middle of next week.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 82 after a morning low of 73; and Fayetteville had a high of 66 after a morning low of 78. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

A few spotty showers will be around during Saturday evening as low pressure to the northeast starts to pull away. That will allow skies to start to clear overnight setting us up for a mostly sunny Sunday. Humidity levels will drop to the comfortable range for the next couple of days.

High pressure will be in firm control of our weather through most of the week. A gradual warming trend will take over during the week, and by Thursday, highs will be back to the normal of near 90.

By next Friday, highs will be around 90 and it will be more humid with a slight risk of a late day storm next Friday. A cold front will move through next Saturday and with it scattered storms will be around.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible during the evening, then skies will be clearing overnight. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be north 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk is 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and comfortable. The high will be 82. Winds will be northeast 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday will be sunny and continued comfortable. The high will be 85; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86, after a morning low of 64.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 67.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 90, after a morning low of 68.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day storm. The high will be around 90, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

