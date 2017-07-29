Kitchen fire breaks out again at popular Middleburg restaurant

By Published: Updated:

MIDDLEBURG, N.C. (WNCN)- More than a year after fighting a massive fire at Middleburg Steak and Seafood House, firefighters returned to the business Saturday morning to fight another blaze.

In May 2016, the popular Vance County restaurant shut down to make repairs to its damaged building and opened one month ago.

Vance County Fire Chief Chris Wright, who was on scene, says the kitchen fire broke out at 8:30 a.m. on Broad Street.

Wright reports the fire happened behind a wall near the charcoal grill; officials believe it may have started due to radiant heat from cooking the night before.

Three fire departments were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the restaurant remained shut down Saturday morning, as they assess the damage.

