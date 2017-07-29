NC Little Caesars manager repeatedly stabbed during daytime attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The manager of a Little Caesars in Charlotte is recovering in the hospital after being repeatedly stabbed at his place of work.

Darius Simmons, 28, of Charlotte, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and head according to a police report filed with the CMPD. The incident happened at the Eastway Drive Little Caesars store.

Simmons’ boss and wife told WBTV Friday that the manager is hurt, but recovering in the hospital.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. according to the police report.

Philip Norris, a district manager with Little Caesars, said he got a call about the incident this afternoon but initially had no idea what happened.

“When I turned the corner and saw the place was roped off I had no idea what was going on. At that time I had no idea that it even affected our store,” said Norris.

He said he had to wait for a while before talking to police about what had happened. He said he then checked on the store and went to see Simmons in the hospital.

“I know that he had several stab wounds and cuts on his face and ear,” said Norris. “I let him know that anything he needs we would take care of.”

Norris said that Simmons has worked with Little Caesars for 10 years, working his way up through the ranks to his current position – general manager of the Eastway Drive location. Norris said he is very surprised at what happened.

“Of everybody that I know, Darius is a tremendous guy, high character guy and I just can’t imagine anybody even being upset with him,” said Norris.

Police have charged Hakeem Elijah Ratcliff for the incident. Ratcliff is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. He is in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

It is unclear why Ratcliff attacked Simmons Friday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.