Officials search for body at Falls Lake after vehicle found



WAKE FOREST (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office spent Friday night on Falls Lake, searching for a possible drowning victim after a male swimmer who was seen struggling in the water.

First responders said the calls for help came in around 5 p.m. near the Beaverdam access.

It prompted the sheriff’s office to bring boats in and put divers in the water. Investigators closed three nearby parking lots. They searched the water and the surrounding area.

At around 9 p.m., Sheriff Donnie Harrison said deputies found a vehicle that may have belonged to the man in the water.

They weren’t immediately able to find the driver or any passenger.

Harrison said they’d received no calls for missing persons connected to this incident.

The search will begin Saturday at first light.