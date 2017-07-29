Officials search for body at Falls Lake after vehicle found

By Published:
(Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina)


WAKE FOREST (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office spent Friday night on Falls Lake, searching for a possible drowning victim after a male swimmer who was seen struggling in the water.

First responders said the calls for help came in around 5 p.m. near the Beaverdam access.

It prompted the sheriff’s office to bring boats in and put divers in the water. Investigators closed three nearby parking lots. They searched the water and the surrounding area.

At around 9 p.m., Sheriff Donnie Harrison said deputies found a vehicle that may have belonged to the man in the water.

They weren’t immediately able to find the driver or any passenger.

Harrison said they’d received no calls for missing persons connected to this incident.

The search will begin Saturday at first light.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s