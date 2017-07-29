One dead after late night shooting in Durham

By Published: Updated:
CBS North Carolina file photo.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Police in Durham are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday night.

Wil Glenn with the Durham Police Department tells CBS North Carolina that officers were sent to the 500 block of Liberty Street about 11:15 p.m..  When they arrived, the body of a man was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspects at this time, and the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 224-9471 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s