One dead after late night shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- Police in Durham are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday night.

Wil Glenn with the Durham Police Department tells CBS North Carolina that officers were sent to the 500 block of Liberty Street about 11:15 p.m.. When they arrived, the body of a man was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspects at this time, and the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Investigator W. Thomson at (919) 224-9471 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.