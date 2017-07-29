Driver shot by car’s passenger in Fayetteville mall parking lot, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A passenger in a car shot the driver while the vehicle they shared was in the parking lot of a Fayetteville mall Saturday evening, police said.

The incident was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the food court parking lot at Cross Creek Mall, according to Fayetteville police.

Three men were in the car at the time – two in the front seats and one in the back seat, said Sgt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville police.

The man in the back seat shot the driver in the left arm, Strepay said.

The gunman then ran from the area and is being sought by police, according to authorities.

Strepay said police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental. All three men in the car knew each other, police said.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.