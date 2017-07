CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — No one was hurt when a home caught fire in Belmont Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Blanche Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

According to the Mount Holly Fire Department, a lit cigarette caused the fire.

A person was smoking inside the home when they fell asleep, firefighters said.

The fire caused minor damage to the home.

