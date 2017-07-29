Trio helped armed suspect during NC mountain manhunt, officials say

By Published: Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people and are still searching for one other accused of assisting a wanted armed suspect in North Carolina.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero, 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, have been charged with felony harboring an escapee.

According to the deputies, the three assisted Phillip Michael Stroupe II evade law enforcement.

Jennifer Hawkins and Frederick Badgero were arrested on Friday. Deputies are still looking for Larry Hawkins.

Henderson County officials are still searching for missing man Thomas Bryson.

Stroupe was captured Thursday morning in McDowell County after several days of searching and was found in Bryson’s vehicle.

Stroupe is facing numerous charges from McDowell, Henderson, Buncombe, Yancey, and Transylvania Counties.

Henderson County Rescue Squad and Mills River Fire Department are searching for Bryson in the South Mills River area, Saturday, and will be assisted by Haywood County Search and Rescue, Spartanburg County Search and Rescue, and the North Carolina National Guard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s