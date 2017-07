FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- A pedestrian crossing Cumberland Road in Fayetteville was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

Troopers say the woman was crossing the road around 9:10 p.m. when she was struck by the passing vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene. The name of the woman has not been released.

This is a developing story and more details will be posted when they become available.