2 crashes close all lanes of I-85 in Vance County

MIDDLEBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of Interstate 85 are closed after two vehicle crashes happened minutes apart in Vance County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incidents were first reported around 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 220 near SR-1371 (Flemingtown Road) in Vance County near Middleburg, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said that there were two separate crashes -– one in each direction — that closed the highway.

Authorities said the scene should be clear by about 4:30 p.m. Detours have been set up for each direction of I-85.

Northbound motorists should take Exit 215 for US-158 East, then turn left to stay on US-158 East. Follow US-158 East continuing past US-1 Bypass to stay on US-158 East/US-1 North. Continue on US-1 North until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233.

Southbound motorists should take Exit 233 and take a left towards US-1/401 South. Continue on US-1 South, which will become US-1/158, past US-1 Bypass, and turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road. Turn left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217.