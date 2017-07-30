9 divers search NC lake for missing swimmer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Multiple divers were called in to search for a person who went missing on High Rock Lake near Salisbury Sunday evening.

According to Rowan County Rescue, a drowning call came around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Saint Matthews Church Road.

Three emergency services boats and two law enforcement boats were on scene. A total of nine divers were in the water searching for the missing person.

The West Liberty Fire Department, Rowan Rescue Squad, and Miller’s Ferry Fire Department were all assisting in the search.

Rescuers will continue to search “as long as it is safe,” and may resume the search on Monday if necessary.

No other information has been released.

