All 3 power cables to NC Outer Banks are damaged

BUXTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Construction crews building a new bridge damaged all three transmission cables that provide electricity to two North Carolina islands where tourists were ordered to leave because of a lack of power.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative says in a Sunday news release that tests Saturday night revealed that all three cables are damaged.

Officials earlier Saturday knew that one cable was completely cut.

The cooperative says it has several options to provide both temporary and permanent repairs. The cooperative doesn’t say how long the repairs will take.

On Saturday, at least four massive portable generators were providing temporary power to much of the islands.

Officials Sunday again reminded residents or anyone on the islands that their power usage should follow guidelines, including limited or no air conditioning use.

“The success of operating the island on generator power depends entirely on residents and visitors observing the strictest conservation habits possible,” Tideland EMC said.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations for visitors for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands after PCL Construction drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cables on Thursday.

PCL is building a new bridge over the Oregon Inlet, parallel to the current Bonner Bridge.