Comfortably warm and dry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Sunday was a comfortable late July day across central North Carolina with brilliant sunshine. Monday will be very similar.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 85 after a morning low of 64; and Fayetteville had a high of 86 after a morning low of 66. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Clear skies are expected Sunday night and the coolest lows will occur with some areas falling into the upper 50s overnight.

High pressure will be in firm control of our weather on Monday and Tuesday. A warming trend will take over during the week, and by Thursday, highs will be back to the normal of 90.

By next Friday, highs will be around 90 and it will be more humid with a slight risk of a late day storm next Friday. A cold front will move through next Saturday and with it scattered storms will be around. Temperatures will fall back to the middle 80s on Saturday and they will stay there for next Sunday. There could still be a couple showers or a possible storm next Sunday behind the cold front.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 86. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortably warm. The high will be 88; winds will be east around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 90, after a morning low of 67.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late day storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will have clouds and some sun with a couple showers possible and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

