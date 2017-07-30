Communities around Central NC celebrate National Night Out

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN)- Communities around the nation are participating in the 34th National Night Out, including here in the Triangle. The annual event is held on the first Tuesday of August, which is August 1st this year.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live” according to the organization’s website. Roughly 16,000 communities participate every year, with nearly 38,000 people expected to attend.

Below is a list of communities around central North Carolina participating Tuesday, or click here:

Carrboro:

5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Carrboro Farmer’s Market, 301 W. Main Street

Chapel Hill:

6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Different neighborhoods around the community.

Creedmoor:

6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Granville High School, NC-56

Durham:

http://durhamnc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/16249

Garner:

6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road.

Goldsboro/ Wayne County:

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Herman Park, 900 Park Avenue

Henderson/ Vance County:

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Henderson Police Department, Breckenridge Street

Hope Mills:

6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Hope Mills Municipal Park, 5770 Rockfish Road

Morrisville:

6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Cedar Fork Community Center, 1050 Town Hall Drive

N.C. Central University:

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

McDougald Terrance & Cornwallis Road

Raleigh:

http://www.raleighnc.gov/home/news/content/CorNews/Articles/NationalNightOut.html

Spring Lake:

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Spring Lake Police Department, 300 Ruth Street

Tarboro:

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tarboro Town Commons, 500 N. Street

Wake Forest:

Town’s Police Department is hosting the event on Monday, October 2nd for cooler temperatures.