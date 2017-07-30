Family dog escapes NC house fire, but bird dies, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A family bird was killed in a mobile home fire in Gaston County Sunday morning.

The fire occurred around 3 a.m. at a mobile home in the 5600 block of Union Road in Gastonia. Flames and smoke were visible from the mobile home.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, a family dog escaped the fire.

No one was injured.

The home was destroyed, firefighters said.

The American Red Cross was not called in because the homeowners had another place to stay.

Crews have not said what caused the fire.

