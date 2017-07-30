Goldsboro man jailed after Wayne County break-in and theft, deputies say

By Published: Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Craig Smith following a breaking and entering investigation, authorities said Sunday.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

An investigation began on July 16 of a breaking, entering and larceny that occurred in the Mar Mac community and Smith was developed as a suspect, deputies said.

Smith, of Orchestra Lane in Goldsboro, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Authorities say multiple items stolen during the break in have been recovered.

Smith was given a bond of $6,000.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s