Goldsboro man jailed after Wayne County break-in and theft, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33-year-old Steven Craig Smith following a breaking and entering investigation, authorities said Sunday.

An investigation began on July 16 of a breaking, entering and larceny that occurred in the Mar Mac community and Smith was developed as a suspect, deputies said.

Smith, of Orchestra Lane in Goldsboro, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Authorities say multiple items stolen during the break in have been recovered.

Smith was given a bond of $6,000.