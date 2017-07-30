Missing NC man whose truck was driven by manhunt suspect is found dead

ARDEN, N.C. (WSPA) – The body of missing man, Thomas Bryson, has been found in Arden, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryson’s body was found at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a corn field on Glenn Bridge Road, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Bryson left his Mills River home in the South Mills River Road area just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bryson, 68. was reported missing during the manhunt for Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline and was arrested after a five-day manhunt and chase on Thursday in McDowell County.

Bryson’s sons say he was on his way to pick up his sister for a doctor’s appointment around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies say they believe Bryson came across Stroupe pretty close to his driveway in Mills River.

McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene says a firearm was found near where Stroupe abandoned Bryson’s vehicle.

Deputies announced they were treating Bryson’s disappearance as a possible kidnapping.