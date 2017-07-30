‘No swimming’ flags posted in Nags Head as rip currents possible

NAGS HEAD, N.C (WAVY/WNCN) – A “No Swimming” advisory has been issued in Nags Head due to dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

The Town of Nags Head’s Fire and Rescue Department posted red flags on the beach Sunday morning.

Nags Head is not affected by the power outages in other parts of the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Officials say swimmers should stay out of the Atlantic Ocean as long as the “No Swimming” conditions remain in effect.

Authorities described the ocean as having “choppy conditions, large swell, and the high threat of rip currents.”

Officials made exceptions for surfers who have boards that are fiberglass and foam, which are at least five feet long, with at least one fin and a leash.

An exception was also made for those using a body board and fins (not SCUBA fins) that consist of a foam core encapsulated by a durable hard plastic bottom, a foam top deck, and foam side rails, officials said.

“The core of the body board must be made of polyethylene or polypropylene that incorporates stringers for rigidity,” town authorities said in a news release. “A durable coiled leash must be attached securely to the front of the board.”

People with Styrofoam boards or boards affixed with a nylon mesh cover and woven cord leash are not allowed into the water.

In case of ocean related emergencies dial 911.