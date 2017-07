RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 440 in Raleigh caused traffic delays on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5:35 p.m. near the Jones Franklin Road exit.

Traffic cameras at the scene showed two vehicles were possibly involved the crash.

The right eastbound lane was closed near exit 1, which is Jones Franklin Road.

The highway reopened around 6:35 p.m., but there were still traffic delays.