Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh Bojangles’

Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pickup truck ran into a Raleigh Bojangles’ restaurant on Sunday evening, causing major damage.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the restaurant at 1013 New Bern Avenue.

A CBS North Carolina photo from the scene showed a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck halfway inside the front entrance of the Bojangles’.

Shattered glass and damage could be seen inside the restaurant.

A manager of the restaurant said no one was injured.

Police were at the scene, but there is no word on what caused the crash.

