Juvenile injured in Raleigh shooting

The scene on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was shot in Raleigh neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Drive, which is off Sanderford Road in southeast Raleigh.

A woman at the scene told CBS North Carolina that she witnessed a shooting while she was in her nearby driveway.

Police said that juvenile was shot in the lower leg and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened after a man approached the juvenile and they started arguing, police said.

Raleigh police are talking with neighbors and a person was seen in the back of an ambulance.

Crime scene tape was also up in the area.

