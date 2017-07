LOS ANGELES (WNCN) — Multiple injuries were reported Sunday afternoon in California after a vehicle ran over several people.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. local time in Los Angeles along West Pico Boulevard, according to KCBS.

Aerial images from the scene showed numerous ambulances and some people being treated on sidewalks.

A damaged white vehicle, possibly a van, could be seen on the sidewalk.

KABC in Los Angles reported that at least six people were injured.