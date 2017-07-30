Crews in Harnett County search Cape Fear River for 2 teen swimmers

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a water rescue underway in the Cape Fear River in Harnett County for two swimmers who were missing Sunday evening, officials said.

An emergency management official from Dunn said that the search was happening in Erwin.

Erwin Assistant Fire Chief John Wilkins said that two teenage swimmers were missing and that crews were searching the river from a base at Erwin River Park.

The Dunn official said that they were assisting in the operation.

Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson confirmed at 7:50 p.m. that he had just arrived on the scene.