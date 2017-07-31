2 Wayne County women nabbed on meth charges, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wayne County women were arrested after meth was found in two separate traffic stops on Sunday, deputies said.

The first bust reported by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office involved a Mount Olive woman who was driving in the Seven Springs area Sunday when her car was stopped.

During a search of the woman’s car, “controlled substances” were found inside, deputies said.

Somer Herring Hill, 35, of Cox Pond Road in Mount Olive was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintain vehicle/dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other case Sunday happened in Goldsboro when deputies stopped a driver on Wayne Memorial Drive.

The driver was pulled over for a registration violation, but officials said “probable cause was developed and deputies searched the vehicle.”

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Nicole Bucio, 20, of Brock Street in Goldsboro was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill was held on a $3,000 secured bond while Bucio was held on a $2,500 secured bond.