Campbell trial in recess after juror who asked to be excused is in car crash

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The double murder trial of Eric Campbell is in recess “until further notice,” after Juror No. 3 was reportedly in a car crash over the weekend.

The jury had begun deliberating late Thursday and was set to continue Friday. But the judge sent the jury home to “refresh” after Juror No. 3 asked to be excused less than two hours into Friday’s deliberations.

She said she could not evaluate the case.

EARLIER: Eric Campbell jury sent home for weekend to ‘refresh,’ judge says

The jury had been set to reconvene Monday. Speaking with attorneys on Friday, Judge Henry Hight said that if one or two jurors are unable to continue, he’ll be forced to declare a mistrial.

Campbell could face the death penalty if convicted. He hasn’t denied being present for the 2015 slayings of Jerome and Dora Faulkner. The defense has argued that the killings were the doing of an abusive and domineering father, and that Eric Campbell was forced to come along and help.

His father made statements to that effect after his capture and before his suicide, but the judge earlier ruled those statements could not be admitted at trial.