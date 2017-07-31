City makes looking at electronic devices in crosswalks illegal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON) — Honolulu will ban pedestrians from looking at electronic devices while crossing the street.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill into law Thursday that makes it illegal for pedestrians to look at electronic devices while crossing the street. The law includes cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops, video games, even cameras.

You can, however, listen to music on a device and talk on your cell phone, provided that you’re not looking down at the device while doing so.

“You talking on your phone, you still have visibility. You can be aware of your surroundings,” said Capt. Thomas Taflinger with the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division. “I was always taught keep your head on a swivel, so if you are on your phone or not, you can be aware of your surroundings.”

As for informing visitors of the new law, “especially in the Waikiki area, we do have a community policing team in the district,” Taflinger said. “In this three-month period before the law goes into effect, we will be sure to have officers out there and spreading the word.”

First-time violators can receive a fine from $15-$35. The range goes up to $35-$75 for the second offense, and $75-$99 if you’re caught breaking the law a third time within one year after the first infraction.

“This law is not intended to go out here and punish people. This law is just to curb bad behavior,” Taflinger said.

The law does have exceptions. You’re allowed to use your electronic device while contacting 911. On-duty emergency responders are also allowed to view their electronic devices if the situation calls for it.

The law goes into affect Oct. 25.