Crash closes I-85 in both directions in Warren County near Va. line

NORLINA, N.C. (WNCN) —  A vehicle crash has completely closed Interstate 85 near the Virginia line on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:35 p.m. at mile marker 229 in Warren County, north of Norlina, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road is closed near Oine Road, officials said. The highway is expected to be clear by 7:30 p.m.

Another crash, reported around 5:25 p.m., near Exit 226 (Ridgeway-Drewry Road) has also closed northbound lanes south of the crash that has completely closed the interstate.

The crash closing I-85 comes a day after two crashes completely closed the highway in Vance County.

A detour is set up for each direction at mile marker 229.

Motorists traveling north should take Exit 220 to US-1 North. Turn left onto US-1 North and continue until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233.

Motorists traveling south should take Exit 233 and take a left towards US-1/401 South. Continue on US-1 South, which will become US-1/158, past US-1 Bypass, and turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road. Turn left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217.

A detour is also set up for the northbound lanes in the crash near mile marker 226.

Motorists should take Exit 220 to US-1 North. Turn left onto US-1 North and continue until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233.

