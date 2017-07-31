Death penalty sought for NC manhunt suspect in missing man’s murder

ARDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The district attorney representing three North Carolina mountain counties will be seeking the death penalty against Phillip Stroupe II.

Strope is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thomas Bryson, according to Greg Newsman, the district attorney for Judicial District 29B, which covers Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties.

Bryson, 68, vanished from his Mills River home while Stoupe was on the run last week.

Bryson’s body was found Sunday night in a corn field in Arden after Stroupe was found Thursday in McDowell County with Bryson’s truck.

Strope was on the run for days after he ran from law enforcement into Pisgah Forest and then fled on a mountain bike into woods.

Henderson Sheriff Charles McDonald said at a news conference that Stroupe kidnapped Bryson right after he left Wednesday morning and likely killed him shortly after. Neither Newman nor McDonald would say how Bryson died.

Stroupe’s father, Phillip Michael Stroupe, 65, of Bursnville, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping.

Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, are charged with felony harboring an escapee.

Deputies say the three helped Stroupe evade law enforcement.

Deputies say Bryson left his Mills River home in the South Mills River Road area just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bryson was reported missing during the manhunt for Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline and was arrested after a five-day manhunt and chase on Thursday in McDowell County.

Bryson’s sons say he was on his way to pick up his sister for a doctor’s appointment around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies say they believe Bryson came across Stroupe pretty close to his driveway in Mills River.

McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene says a firearm was found near where Stroupe abandoned Bryson’s vehicle.

–– The Associated Press and WSPA contributed to this report