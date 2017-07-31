Dr. Kevin Campbell’s Batiki blog

Related Coverage Dr. Campbell to lead medical team to remote island of Batiki

July 30, 2017 entry:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — And so my journey to the South Pacific has started.

It is with excitement — and admittedly a bit of trepidation — that my trip to bring healthcare to the natives of the island of Batiki begins.

Packing was difficult as I needed to get everything into two carry-on bags for the trip. I spent most of today with my family enjoying the company of my wife and teenager for brunch. My mom and dad came over to join us.

After a nap, I showered and prepared to leave for the airport. Last minute bag checks and then off to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

I am committed to making a difference in the lives of the people of Fiji and I am hopeful that I will return home transformed — a better man, a better doctor, and a better journalist — for having made the trip.

Tonight I fly to Los Angeles, then off to Australia. I land in Australia on Tuesday morning and will post more updates then.