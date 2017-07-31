Drivers worried by wrecks in I-85 construction zone



HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple wrecks shut down portions of I-85 for hours at a time in recent weeks.

The crashes occurred throughout a 30-mile work zone that stretches through Vance and Warren counties to the Virginia border.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is essentially rebuilding I-85 through the stretch with new concrete and bridges.

“It’s terrible, I’ll tell you,” said Mary Williams of Middleburg.

“Like every day or so there’s an accident anywhere from Manson to Henderson, several people done got killed out here on the road,” she said.

Bob Hermann, also of Middleburg, said he tries to avoid the area.

“Seems safe to me. As long as you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s not a problem,” he said.

On Sunday, two crashes – one in each direction – shut down the interstate for hours. No one was seriously injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Those crashes came a week and two days after a truck driver died in a fiery crash involving half a dozen vehicles.

CBS North Carolina asked the NCDOT for crash statistics on the stretch of road. The agency does not keep data compiled for specific spots, according to spokesman Steve Abbott. He said those numbers would take several days to put together.

CBS North Carolina: “Anecdotally are there any more crashes in this area than prior to when it was not a construction zone?”

Abbott: “Well, usually in a lot of construction projects, the crash rate goes up a little bit, but it’s mostly smaller, less severe because there’s speed limitations and there’s also lane limitations.”

CBS North Carolina: “Is there anything more that could be done to try to make this area safer?”

Abbott: “Just having the people slow down. There’s not much more we can do because it’s two single lanes, there are a lot of signs, speed limit is lower than a regular highway would be.”

Unlike most work zones, the interstate is narrowed to one lane in each direction. That continues for 20 miles of the 30 mile work zone leading up to the state line.

CBS North Carolina: “Why is this different than other construction zones?”

Abbott: “Just because we put in that single-lane pattern for such a long way. We very rarely would do that, but in agreement for getting the project done a year early, we decided it was worth it.”

CBS North Carolina: “Does that add any extra risk? Is it worth any safety risk to try to move the project on a faster scale?”

Abbott: “It shouldn’t because you’re actually going slower and because of those other factors, you can’t get somebody swerving at you.”

Hemann said, “I don’t see that there’s any problems with the way that they’ve engineered what they’re doing. People get out there and observe the signs and drive the way that they’re supposed to, I think most of the problems would be avoided.”

Williams said, “I’ll be glad when they finish it.”

Having just one lane in each direction will continue until November, but drivers should expect more shifts after that.

The entire project should wrap up by late 2018.