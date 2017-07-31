Durham Co. Sheriff responds to ‘deficiencies’ after teen dies in jail

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday the Durham County Sheriff Department responded to “deficiencies” the state found within the jail in connection with the death of a teen inmate in March.

Uniece Fennell, 17, was in the Durham County Detention Facility for a murder charge. She hung herself on March 23

The state’s investigation says Durham County Sheriff’s department did not properly check inmate cells the night of Fennell’s death.

The state’s report also says procedures were not properly followed when an inmate may be a danger to themselves.

The sheriff’s response letter says the officer assigned to Fennell had not completed the basic detention officer certification course and “the officer assumed checking on decedent to ascertain welfare was a sufficient first step and it was within their discretion to determine the validity of the threat.”

In fact, policy requires officers check on inmates who may be a threat to themselves four times per hour. That did not happen.

Reports say a call came in at 1 a.m. Fennell may hurt herself, less than two hours later she was found hanging from a bed sheet.

In response to the deficiencies, the sheriff says in the letter policies and procedures will be updated.

CBS North Carolina asked the Durham County Commissioners about the sheriff’s response, however, they said they had not seen it yet and the county office had not received a copy.

As well, the letter is two days past the State’s deadline of July 29.

Members of the Inside Outside Alliance, a group who fights for the rights of inmates within the Durham County jail, say not enough is being done.

“The Durham County jail is not equipped to handle mental patients or people who are going to commit suicide,” said Cynthia Fox with the Inside Outside Alliance.