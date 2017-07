RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency water line repair has closed the southbound lanes of Raleigh Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road for a least 24 hours, city officials said early Monday.

A detour will be in place but motorist are advised to avoid the area.

Repairs could take at least 24 hours as crews work to repair the water line in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard.

In May, a 12-inch water line was damaged, requiring Capital Boulevard to be closed just two blocks north of Monday’s closure.