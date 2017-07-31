Family’s four dogs attack, kill 4-year-old son



EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — Police say a 4-year-old boy was killed by his family dogs in El Paso. The young boy has been identified as Jacob Brooks.

The incident happened around 7:50pm Thursday at Brooks’ home. Officers responded to an unknown problem at the home and when they arrived they found Brooks’ lifeless body in the backyard.

The boy was inside an enclosed trampoline in the backyard, where the four family dogs were also at. While he was playing the dogs apparently attacked him and mauled him to death.

The dogs were all taken into Animal Services custody. The boys mother was also taken to the hospital on a protective medical hold.

Officers have not identified the breed of the dogs or said what may have prompted the attack.

We spoke to a neighbor who says he would always see the young boy playing outside. He says his family could hear screams during the dog attack and that it will be very traumatic for them.

“It will be [traumatic] especially when you see them playing outside almost every single day, how are you going to come back and [know you] wont be seeing the little boy ever again? It will be hard for everybody,” the neighbor said.

He also expressed concern for another neighbor he says jumped in to try and help.

“I think it’s going to be real hard for him to get over all that after what happened with the dog and everything, I think he saw his [the boy’s] face so I think it’s going to be real hard for him to get over it,” the neighbor said.

This is an on going investigation we’ll update you as more information becomes available.