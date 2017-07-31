Father of man who led police on manhunt in NC mountains charged

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) — The father of the man who led authorities on a six-day manhunt in the North Carolina mountains is behind bars.

Phillip Stroupe, 65, has been charged as an accessory after the fact and is in the Henderson County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Phillip Stroupe II is accused of leading deputies on a chase in a car before stealing a mountain bike at gunpoint and hiding out in the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Authorities have also said Stroupe II kidnapped 68-year-old Tommy Bryson of Mills River.

Bryson went missing on Wednesday morning. Phillip Stroupe II was captured Thursday morning in McDowell County after a six-day manhunt. At the time he was apprehended, Stroupe II was driving Bryson’s truck.

Bryson’s body was found Sunday night in a cornfield on Glenn Bridge Road in the Arden community.

A spokeswoman with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Phillip Stroupe is the father of Phillip Stroupe II. She said he was arrested Sunday night before Bryson’s body was located.

Phillip Stroupe is in jail under a $250,000 bond as of Monday morning.

Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald says Stroupe II will likely face murder charges in the coming days, in addition to multiple charges levied in Buncombe, Transylvania, Henderson, Yancey and McDowell counties.

Buncombe County deputies arrested three people accused of assisting Phillip Stroupe II.

Deputies have charged Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Aurther Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23, with felony harboring escapee.

Deputies say the three helped Phillip Michael Stroupe II evade law enforcement.