‘Greek Deac’ leaves Wake Forest to play pro ball in Europe

By Published:
Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) celebrates after a basket against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Wake Forest won 88-81. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) celebrates after a basket against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Wake Forest won 88-81. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says forward Dinos Mitoglou won’t return for his senior season and instead will play professionally in Europe.

Coach Danny Manning announced Mitoglou’s decision Saturday, and the school says the native of Greece is expected to sign a four-year deal with Athens-based Panathinaikos.

Mitoglou is a 6-foot-10 forward who averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and made 123 3-pointers in three seasons with the Demon Deacons, earning the nickname the “Greek Deac” during his college career.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Manning calls it “a great opportunity for him to return home and play for one of the best clubs in the world.”

He joins John Collins as underclassmen who left the program this offseason. Collins was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s