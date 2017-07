RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot multiple times early Monday in an incident on E. Cabarrus Street, Raleigh police said.

Just before 1 a.m., police received a shooting call near the intersection of E. Cabarrus and S. Haywood Streets.

A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chin, police said.

He is listed as being in stable condition.

Raleigh police said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.