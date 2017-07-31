Man sought in Wayne County shooting, beating; victim arrested too, deputies say

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County authorities are seeking a Mount Olive man after deputies say he shot a woman in the leg with a shotgun and beat a man about the head over an alleged theft.

Deputies have secured warrants charging Eleazar Cardenas with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He’s believed to be about 32 years old, and his last known address is the 100 block of Star Pointe Drive in Mount Olive.

Wayne County deputies were called to check the area of 2300 block of Piney Grove Church Road at about 1 a.m. Monday, but as they drove to the scene, they were informed that someone had been shot and was in the 100 block of Willis Lane.

There they found Megan Goodman, who had what were believed to be shotgun pellet wounds to her legs, according to authorities. Deputies said she told them that after she was shot, she ran and hid in a field, then ran to Willis Lane for help. She thought a male friend had been shot at the scene on Piney Grove Church Road.

She was taken to the hospital.

When deputies got there, they found only “evidence of a disturbance as well as a small amount of blood at the scene,” but no body or wounded person, according to a news release.

Deputies elected to wait until after the sun was up to process the scene. Sometime after dawn, the male victim walked up to the scene and spoke with deputies, they said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he told deputies he had been beaten in the head. Deputies believe that happened after the shots were fired that resulted in Goodman being struck in the leg, said Maj. Richard C. Lewis.

After being beaten, the man said according to deputies, he went to search for Goodman but, being unable to find her, “lay down in a field and went to sleep,” deputies said.

He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment.

Deputies believe Cardenas acted alone, Lewis said. He said the attack stemmed from a dispute relating to an alleged theft, but declined to elaborate further. Deputies have recovered part of a shotgun, he said.

Goodman, the woman shot in the legs, was released from the hospital, then arrested later Monday morning. She was wanted for failure to appear in Iredell County to face a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Her bond was set at $16,500.