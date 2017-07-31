Man tried to rape 89-year-old Smithfield woman in her home, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man attacked and tried to rape an 89-year-old woman inside her South Smithfield home early Sunday morning, Smithfield police said.

Police were called to the home shortly after 4 a.m. Officers found obvious signs of a struggle and injuries on the victim, police said.

Police K-9 teams found a track to follow, and it led to Jose Campuzano-Remirez, who was arrested, according to authorities.

Campuzano-Remirez is charged with felonious first-degree burglary, felonious assault, felonious first-degree kidnapping, felonious attempted first-degree forcible rape and felonious attempted first-degree sexual offense.

His bond was set at $1 million secured.