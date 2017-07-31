Missing NC hiker is found after overnight search, now faces charges

lAKE LURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing hiker in the North Carolina mountains was found Monday after he vanished late Sunday during a hike with friends, police say.

However, the missing man’s discovery has now led to him facing previous charges in South Carolina.

Police said Eddie Richburg, 34, went missing Sunday around 5 p.m. while hiking with companions near Lake Lure.

They say an intense search and rescue went on until early Monday on the trails of Rumbling Bald and the border areas of Chimney Rock State Park located off Boys Camp Road.

Lake Lure Police say a resident came into the police department saying they say a man matching the description of a lost hiker walking on Boys Camp Road.

Richburg is also a wanted subject from Cayce South Carolina.

Police say that made them approach the search more cautiously.

Police say Richburg was found Monday morning and is being looked at by medical personnel with law enforcement officers standing by.

— WSPA contributed to this report