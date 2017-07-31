NC man fired shotgun toward neighbor after their dogs got in a fight, deputies say

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies say he fired shots at a neighbor’s home in western North Carolina following a fight between his dogs and the neighbor’s.

Christopher John Daudert, 55, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called to a home on Moffitt Hill Road in Old Fort on Friday night.

“(A neighbor’s) dogs and Daudert’s dogs got into a fight in (the neighbor’s) yard,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

After the dog fight broke up, Daudert went inside, got a 12-gauge shotgun and fired it multiple times in the “general direction” of the victim, while yelling at her, the Sheriff’s Office cited a magistrate’s order as saying.