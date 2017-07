New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game

MILWAUKEE, WI (CBS) – Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man’s face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Christie was loudly booed on July 18 at Citi Field in New York after snagging a foul ball during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mets.

Last month, Christie also feuded with a constituent who called into the sports radio show that the governor was guest-hosting.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night’s series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ baseball operations department.

On Thursday, Christie said public outcry over his decision to lounge with his family on a public beach that was closed during New Jersey’s government shutdown “upset” his children more than anything else since he’s been in office.

Christie was photographed over the Fourth of July weekend by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor. Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.