OnStar slows, stops stolen vehicle eluding Goldsboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – As a accused car thief attempted to speed away from Goldsboro police Saturda morning, OnStar remotely slowed and stopped the vehicle, police said.

Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a person told Goldsboro police their vehicle was stolen as they went inside a business in the 200 block of Highway 111 South.

Goldsboro police learned the vehicle was equipped with OnStar in-vehicle security and a GPS tracking system.

Officers contacted OnStar who then began to track the vehicle.

The company told officers the vehicle was being driven on West New Hope Road near Wayne Community College.

Officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop near that location but the suspect sped off, police said.

OnStar was able to remotely manipulate the speed of the vehicle, slowing and eventually stopping it about a mile after officers first located the vehicle.

The suspect, Rashad J-Mar Fuller, surrendered without incident.

Fuller, 26, of Dudley was charged with:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony flee to elude

Reckless driving

Speed in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit

Illegal passing

Stop light violation

He was also served an outstanding failure to appear from Greene County for indecent liberties with a child and a criminal summons from Wayne County for second-degree trespass.

Fuller is being held under a $8,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court July 31.