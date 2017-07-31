Police seek help finding missing Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are asking for help finding a teen girl missing since last week.

Ayanna Wright, 16, was reported missing Wednesday — the same day she was last seen, police said.

Wright’s last known location was the area of Winward Cove in Fayetteville, police said Monday night.

Wright is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Ayanna Wright, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.