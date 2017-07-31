Raleigh officer involved in crash on way to incident at Sonic restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was involved in a crash Monday night when responding to a disturbance at a Sonic restaurant.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Western Boulevard.

The officer was responding with blue lights and siren for backup for the reported disturbance at a Sonic restaurant about a mile away.

However, the officer and another car collided at Western Boulevard and Powell Drive when the other driver failed to yield, police said.

The other driver had a green light, but was still supposed to yield to police in the intersection.

There was only minor damage to both vehicles and no one was seriously injured.