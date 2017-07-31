Sunny and comfortable start to the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beautiful end to the weekend in central North Carolina, sunny skies and comfortable conditions will continue through the middle of this week.

High pressure will continue building into the area from the northwest, ushering in dry and cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Monday before climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will remain lower than we are used to for early August but will gradually increase by the end of the week.

By Thursday, highs will be around 90 and it will be more humid with a slight risk of a late day storm on Friday. A cold front will move through next Saturday and with it, scattered storms will be around. Temperatures will fall back to the middle 80s on Saturday and they will stay there for next Sunday. There could still be a couple showers or a possible storm next Sunday behind the cold front.

Monday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 86. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortably warm. The high will be 88. Winds will be east around 5 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 65.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 90, after a morning low of 67.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a late-day storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Sunday will have clouds and some sun with a few showers possible and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

