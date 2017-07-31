Friends, family mourn teens who drowned in Cape Fear River



ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Classmates of two teens who drowned Sunday evening in the Cape Fear River gathered Monday evening by the water to place candles and flowers in memory of their friends.

“I just feel this is the best way I can come and honor them and show them how I have respect for them,” Alex Goodman said.

Investigators said Steven McNeill and Donovan Sutton tried to swim with two other friends from one bank to the other, but the Triton High School students were unable to make it across.

EARLIER: 2 teen swimmers found dead after Cape Fear River search

McNeill’s stepfather, E.J. McNeill, said his son was not a skilled swimmer but could handle himself in a pool. However, he said something happened in the river which was too much for the 16-year-old to overcome.

“I don’t know if it was the current or if it could have been something in there that grabbed him. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s in that water,” McNeill said.

“Maybe this could be an eye opener for somebody else to be like, well I’m not sending my kids down there by themselves to the river to go play, or if my kids say they’re going to play in the river, no, not unless I’m going with them.”

He said the boys were inseparable and spent time together every day. McNeill said he feels as though he lost two sons, and as if a piece of himself left Sunday at the river.

Friends said the drowning victims’ friendship was inclusive of others, too. Alex Goodman said the boys took him under their wing when he moved to the area from Georgia.

“When me and my brother first got on the bus, the very first day of school, they invited us to sit with them. They protected me all the way through eighth grade and ninth grade,” Goodman said.

“When I found out about my friends, I just didn’t know how to handle it to be honest.”

E.J. McNeill said he is relying on faith for comfort. He said he doesn’t understand why his son died when he did, but he can’t question it, and intends to continue to trust and praise God.

“Without faith, it’s nothing. I know where (Steven) is. He got his wings. He got his wings and he got his halo. He loved to dance. He’s dancing with the Lord,” McNeill said.

Family members said Steven McNeill was almost done with summer school and looking forward to a couple weeks of vacation before starting his sophomore year. He was considering joining the football team, having played in middle school but not as a freshman.

He and Sutton enjoyed playing video games together, and his stepfather said the families could keep track of the boys’ comings and goings as they made frequent Instagram posts about their activities. They spent time with relatives and friends Sunday before heading to to Cape Fear River Trail Park.

“It’s almost like he went and visited a little bit of everybody yesterday, before he left from here. It’s like he was making the rounds to say his goodbyes,” McNeill said.

Other friends of the teens said they are coordinating plans for a candle vigil and walk.