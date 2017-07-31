Tropical depression 6 forms off Florida’s west coast

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 6 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles off the coast of Florida near Tampa.

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms are expected all day across central Florida as the storm moves across the peninsula.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The National Weather Service says the depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, will move northeast after crossing Florida. It is forecast to reach Florida’s east coast at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is to remain a depression as it moves up the Georgia, South and North Carolina coast lines, the NWS says.

It will travel by North Carolina Wednesday where it could impact surf levels and rip currents.

CBS North Carolina Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell said the storm’s impact on the North Carolina coast will become clearer after the storm passes over Florida.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s