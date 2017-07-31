Tropical depression 6 forms off Florida’s west coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WNCN) – Tropical Depression 6 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles off the coast of Florida near Tampa.

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms are expected all day across central Florida as the storm moves across the peninsula.

The National Weather Service says the depression, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, will move northeast after crossing Florida. It is forecast to reach Florida’s east coast at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is to remain a depression as it moves up the Georgia, South and North Carolina coast lines, the NWS says.

It will travel by North Carolina Wednesday where it could impact surf levels and rip currents.

CBS North Carolina Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Ketchell said the storm’s impact on the North Carolina coast will become clearer after the storm passes over Florida.