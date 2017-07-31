Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at exclusive SC island

DEBORDIEU BEACH, S.C. (WNCN/AP) — Firefighters say two 12-year-old girls have been bitten by a small shark off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman told news outlets that firefighters were called to DeBordieu Beach, which is an oceanfront gated community in Georgetown County also known as DeBordieu Colony.

The girls were in a raft Saturday afternoon when a shark up to 3 feet long jumped aboard and thrashed about.

One girl was bitten on her left thigh and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was in stable condition.

The other girl did not require hospitalization and suffered a cut during the shark incident.

Their names have not been released.

— WBTW contributed to this report