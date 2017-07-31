Two 12-year-old girls bitten by shark at exclusive SC island

By and Published: Updated:

DEBORDIEU BEACH, S.C. (WNCN/AP) — Firefighters say two 12-year-old girls have been bitten by a small shark off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman told news outlets that firefighters were called to DeBordieu Beach, which is an oceanfront gated community in Georgetown County also known as DeBordieu Colony.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The girls were in a raft Saturday afternoon when a shark up to 3 feet long jumped aboard and thrashed about.

One girl was bitten on her left thigh and was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was in stable condition.

The other girl did not require hospitalization and suffered a cut during the shark incident.

Their names have not been released.

— WBTW contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s