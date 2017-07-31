Wake County fire dept. inspections could mean lower insurance costs



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your insurance rates drop in the coming months you could have your local fire department to thank for it.

All 10 Wake County fire departments that have been inspected by the state since 2014 have improved their ratings. Those ratings can directly impact homeowner and business insurance prices.

The ratings cover things like a department’s operations, emergency communications and water supply and access.

The better the rating, the more it could save business and home owners.

“The impact can really be substantial. We’ve seen business owners in other places in the county save literally thousands of dollars a year in insurance costs for their businesses. Homeowners are impacted often to the tune of hundreds of dollars, maybe even thousands of dollars depending on the size of your home,” said Wake County Commissioner and Chair of the Public Safety Committee Matt Calabria.

The fire departments that have improved their ratings are Fairview, Cary, Durham Highway, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Raleigh, Rolesville, Wendell, Western Wake and Zebulon.